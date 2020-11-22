Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like…winter!

Some snow fell across the southern and eastern parts of mid-Michigan Sunday, covering the ground in a coat of white. However, it was difficult to measure due to the relatively warm ground melting that snow. Around an inch is a good estimation through this afternoon for communities like Flint. Farther north, it was just a cloudy day. The week starts off with a few morning flurries or snow showers.

But those will be quick to leave our area, leaving us with some sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s. Tuesday brings a quick-moving clipper type system.

Scattered rain & snow showers are possible during the late afternoon into the evening hours. Little accumulation is likely, just some wet roads. With more clouds, look for highs around 40 degrees. Keep your umbrella handy, as a wet weather pattern covers the Great Lakes on Wednesday.

However, a warmer southerly wind will help push afternoon temperatures into the upper 40s. That rain heads east later in the evening and overnight, leaving us with a dry and pleasant Thanksgiving. We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with a high around 50 degrees.

