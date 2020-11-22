Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a sun-filled start to our weekend with seasonal temperatures in the mid 40s, after a couple of days in the 60s.

You may want to keep your umbrella handy Sunday, as a storm system slides mainly to our south.

Overnight, look for more clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. That next system could produce some light rain or snow showers, mainly across the I-69 corridor and points south and east. If the system tracks a bit farther north, southern parts of the Great Lakes Bay Region could also see a few flurries or showers.

With more clouds, afternoon highs will top out around 40.

Next week starts off with a few possible flurries first thing in the morning.

More sunshine appears later in the day with highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday, another low pressure cell will give us another chance of rain & snow showers, starting in the afternoon and lasting into the evening hours.

Warmer air and rain moves in for Wednesday.

We are likely to see some upper 40s to low 50s, as we pick up a southerly wind.

That system will clear just in time for Thanksgiving.

We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

