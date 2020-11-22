Advertisement

Shooting in Northern Michigan leaves mother and two sons dead

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - In northern Michigan, a mother and two sons are dead following a shooting in Benzie County.

Investigators said the father was in critical condition at last check at the hospital.

Now ABC 12 has learned the family once lived in the Owosso area.

Deputies identified the three people who were killed as 63-year-old Marilyn Schults Freebold, 27-year-old Robert James Freebold, and 20-year old Malachi Andrew Maloney.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 center received an abandoned call Friday evening from a cellphone. It said dispatchers could hear labored breathing and possibly a faint call for help.

Deputies said upon arrival to the home in Elberta they found 58-year old Robert Michael Freebold shot in the doorway of the home.

It said the rest of the family members were found inside along with weapons.

Deputies said they were not searching for anyone.

They did not release details on a potential motive in the shooting.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates.

