Some light snow accumulation possible Sunday in parts of Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A messy forecast to wrap up the weekend with some areas seeing rain and snow on this Sunday as a storm system passes to our south.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Oakland and Livingston counties until 8 p.m.

An area of low pressure will slide just to our southeast and that’ll bring snow possibly mixed with rain to parts of Mid-Michigan. The best chance for snow/rain will be south of the Saginaw Bay, into the Thumb, and along the I-69 corridor. Places further to the north will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. The precipitation will begin around sunrise and continue through much of the day. It is possible to see some heavier bursts of snow, especially to the east near Lapeer. The precipitation is expected to wrap up by this evening.

The majority of this will fall as snow but it could mix with some rain or even changeover completely during the afternoon. Some light accumulation is possible with less than an inch expected in the Thumb and north of Flint. Along and south of the I-69 corridor 1-2 inches will be possible with slightly higher totals in metro Detroit. Most of this will accumulate on grassy surfaces so not expecting widespread travel issues but a few slick spots will be possible. As for temperatures, they will be in the 30s where the snow falls with temps in the lower 40s further north.

A weak clipper system moves through overnight and that’ll bring a chance of a few flurries or sprinkles but nothing too heavy. This will wrap up by morning and then we’ll see decreasing clouds tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s.

We are keeping a close eye on our next system that is set to move in late Tuesday through Wednesday. This will likely bring a quick burst of snow before changing over to rain Tuesday night. Some light accumulation will be possible before it changes over. Temps will be in the lower 40s. Rain will continue through Wednesday before drying out late in the day. Thanksgiving looks dry right now with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

