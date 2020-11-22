Advertisement

Utility’s application for natural gas pipeline approved

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVID, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s Public Service Commission has approved Consumers Energy’s application to build a 36-inch natural gas pipeline.

The agency says the new Mid-Michigan Pipeline is to replace an existing, 20-inch line between Ovid, north of Lansing, and Chelsea, west of Ann Arbor. Its cost is estimated at $550 million.

The Jackson-based utility says the existing line is more than 70 years old and that replacing it would increase Consumers Energy overall system resilience and remove a gas-supply bottleneck in the smaller pipeline.

Construction of the new 56-mile pipeline is expected from 2023 to 2024.

