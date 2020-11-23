Advertisement

25-year-old Flint man shot and killed at large party

Flint police urging people to call with information about the crime
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a large party in the city of Flint.

Flint police say the shooting happened just after 3 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of McPhail Street.

When police arrived they found a 25 year old man with a gun shot injury.

He died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged give an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-Jail.

