25-year-old Flint man shot and killed at large party

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a large party in the city of Flint.

Flint police say the shooting happened just after 3 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of McPhail Street.

When police arrived they found a 25 year old man with a gun shot injury.

He died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged give an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-Jail.

