34-year-old critically injured in I-69 crash early Monday

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 34-year-old woman was listed in critical condition after a crash on I-69 early Monday.

Around 1:10 a.m., one car crashed on westbound I-69 near Dort Highway, according to the Flint Police Department. Investigators did not release any information about how the crash happened.

The 34-year-old was riding in the backseat. Three other adults were in the car, but Flint police did not say whether they were injured.

Police say alcohol use likely was not a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday morning.

