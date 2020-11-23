34-year-old critically injured in I-69 crash early Monday
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 34-year-old woman was listed in critical condition after a crash on I-69 early Monday.
Around 1:10 a.m., one car crashed on westbound I-69 near Dort Highway, according to the Flint Police Department. Investigators did not release any information about how the crash happened.
The 34-year-old was riding in the backseat. Three other adults were in the car, but Flint police did not say whether they were injured.
Police say alcohol use likely was not a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday morning.
