35-year-old shot at Saginaw residence dies at hospital

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 35-year-old man shot at a Saginaw residence died at an area hospital.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lindsay Drive, according to Michigan State Police. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived.

An ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information was available on Monday. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Michigan State Police at 989-297-8657.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.