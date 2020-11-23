A little sun this afternoon

A quick moving cold front will cause some lake effect flurries to fall this morning while we remain covered in clouds. High pressure to the north will help to break up some of those clouds throughout the later-day hours, and we’ll then stay mainly clear overnight before the next two systems move in tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with a WNW wind at 10-20mph keeping it feeling a tad cooler. We’ll begin the day with cloudy skies and scattered light snow showers, but see more sun for the afternoon.

Winds turn lighter this evening, becoming light and variable overnight. With mainly clear skies, temps will fall to near 20 degrees.

Tomorrow we look to stay in the 30s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. We’ll start dry before seeing snow move in during the afternoon. As temps rise, we’ll transition to a wintry mix and then rain overnight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a rainy, but milder, day before we dry out for Thanksgiving.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.