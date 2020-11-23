Bavarian Inn matriarch Dorothy Zehnder turning 99 next week

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Dorothy Zehnder is preparing to celebrate her 99th birthday next week in the place she knows best: The Bavarian Inn Restaurant kitchen in Frankenmuth.

Zehnder is the matriarch of the iconic restaurant and still works in the kitchen six days per week. Her birthday is on Dec. 1.

“Dorothy loves people,” said granddaughter Katie Zehnder Weiss. “She loves to cook and bring joy to people with our many menu offerings.”

Zehnder grew up in Reese and co-founded the Bavarian Inn with her husband, William “Tiny” Zehnder. The restaurant has about 1,000 employees and serves about 900,000 meals every year.

Anyone is welcome to send birthday greetings to Zehnder by emailing events@bavarianinn.com. She plans to continue working on her birthday and won’t be greeting the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bavarian Inn’s dining room is closed due to Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, but take out is available from the restaurant’s Bake Shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

