City offers Flint residents informational session on water lawsuit settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint’s attorneys will be on hand to provide information to residents about the water lawsuit settlement on Monday.

You can watch it at 2 P-M on the City of Flint’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley wants to make sure residents have access to accurate information regarding the proposed water lawsuit settlement. “We’ve already seen lots of misinformation out there,” Neeley said. “This is an opportunity for residents to hear directly from the city’s attorneys on what this settlement would mean to residents.”

The settlement agreement has been submitted to Judge Judith Levy of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, which allows the city to openly discuss details of the settlement.

It’s been more than 6 years since the city of Flint switched its water source from Detroit to the Flint River, opening the flood gates for an entire city to become exposed to lead contaminated water.

Last August, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the $600 million settlement with the state then as the only participating defendant. Since then, the City of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center and Rowe Professional Services Co. have each agreed to settle the claims against them, bringing the total settlement to about $641.2 million.

Monday’s session will include an overview of the settlement. City attorneys and the city’s outside counsel will also answer frequently asked questions. The informational session will also be available on the City of Flint’s website and on public access television.

