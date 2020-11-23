Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 18 Mid-Michigan schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at 18 more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including seven in Bay County.

Three schools in the Essexville-Hampton Public Schools reported outbreaks. Verellen Elementary School reported three illnesses involving only students, Cramer Junior High School reported four illnesses reported students and staff while Garber High School reported three illnesses involving only students.

In Bay City Public Schools, Central High School reported eight coronavirus cases involving both students and staff while Mackenson Elementary School reported two cases involving a student and a staff member.

Bangor West Elementary School in Bay County’s Bangor Township and the Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District both reported three COVID-19 illnesses involving both students and staff. Standish-Sterling High School reported two confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students.

Only one Genesee County school reported an outbreak on Monday. Reid Elementary School in Goodrich reported three COVID-19 illnesses involving only staff.

Two schools in Gladwin County reported newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. Beaverton Elementary School had five illnesses involving both students and staff while Gladwin High School had three coronavirus illnesses involving only students.

Five staff members with the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Educational Service District reported COVID-19 illnesses. Montabella Elementary School in Isabella County reported two coronavirus cases involving a student and a staff member.

Two schools in North Branch reported COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday. North Branch High School had five cases involving students and staff members while Ruth Fox Elementary School had two cases involving only students.

Robert Kerr Elementary School in Durand reported two confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students.

Two Tuscola County schools reported coronavirus outbreaks on Monday. Cass City Elementary School reported three cases of the illness involving students and staff while USA Elementary School in Unionville reported two cases involving only students.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

Barhitte Elementary School in Burton -- three confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving only staff members, which is no change from last week.

South Bendle Elementary School in Burton-- three confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving only staff members, which is no change from last week.

Perry Innovation Center in Grand Blanc -- two confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving only staff members, which is no change from last week.

University of Michigan-Flint -- eight confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.

Tawas Area High School -- six confirmed COVID-19 cases involving only students, which is an increase of two from last week.

Almont High School -- seven confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students, which is an increase of four from last week.

Imlay City High School -- six confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

Lapeer High School -- 12 confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of three from last week.

Weston Elementary School in Imlay City -- six confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is an increase of one from last week.

Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer -- nine confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is no change from last week.

Midland County Education Service Agency Sugnet Building -- six confirmed COVID-19 cases in the middle school/junior high program and four more coronavirus cases in the undergraduate college program, which are no change from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 110 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of nine from last week.

Highland Pines School in Caro -- nine confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of two from last week.

Akron-Fairgrove School -- three confirmed COVID-19 cases involving staff and students in the middle school program, which is no change from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

