Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients of any health system in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is treating the most COVID-19 patients of any health system in Michigan, according to new numbers from the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the Saginaw hospital system was treating 205 coronavirus patients on Monday and 34 of them were in intensive care. Covenant reported reaching 100% of its patient bed capacity.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital had the next highest number of COVID-19 patients with 180, of whom 39 were in intensive care.

Michigan reported more than 4,000 patients hospitalized with confirmed or probable coronavirus illnesses on Monday, which is the highest since last spring.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with 18 coronavirus patients and three in intensive care.

Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% with 12 coronavirus patients and three in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 94% bed capacity with 39 coronavirus patients and 13 in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 93% bed capacity with 46 coronavirus patients and eight in intensive care.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 90% bed capacity with 86 coronavirus patients and 39 in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 90% bed capacity with 78 coronavirus patients and 17 in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 88% bed capacity with 79 coronavirus patients and 19 in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 80% bed capacity with 61 coronavirus patients and 16 in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

