Covenant HealthCare wants people to celebrate Thanksgiving safely to help frontline workers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - As Thanksgiving nears, one of the state’s hardest hit hospitals is asking the public to step up this holiday and help out frontline workers.

On Monday, state data showed that Covenant HealthCare had 205 COVID-19 patients, the most in the entire state.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, hospital staff said that it’s important for people be safe while celebrating.

Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson at Covenant HealthCare, said that she wants people to celebrate this holiday a little different this year and that’s because some of the pandemic’s hardest workers want nothing more than the virus to stop spreading.

“I would say that the biggest thing that our frontline staff wants is for the spread of the virus to slow down so we can maintain normal, whatever that looks like now,” Knoll said.

Nurses and doctors have been working tirelessly for the last eight months during the pandemic. Knoll said celebrating this holiday just a little different could make a huge difference for them.

“We have staff who, you know, they’ve been working so hard for so many months at a time and the least we can do, myself included as a non-clinical front-liner, is to really just wear your mask, wash your hands, take a different Thanksgiving approach this year by not getting together with a large group of people.”

Knoll said that a Thanksgiving celebration can still happen but just differently.

“We really want people to try their best to socially distance, to limit gatherings to people who are only in their household,” Knoll said. “Try Zoom, try some virtual options, make new traditions for this year while we’re in this pandemic.”

Knoll said that by doing this, it could help out the people working on the pandemic’s frontline and help protect the community as a whole.

“What we are asking is for people to really step up to help our frontline workers,” she said. “If you take anything away from this interview at all, it’s that we would really love for people to help us help them.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also put out some recommended guidelines for this Thanksgiving, those can be found by clicking here.

