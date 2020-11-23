Friends, acquaintances and former classmates in mid Michigan remember shooting victims in Benzie County

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - In northern Michigan, a mother and two sons are dead following a shooting in Benzie County Friday evening.

The father, 58-year-old Robert Michael Freebold remains in critical condition at a Traverse City hospital.

Deputies identified the three people who were killed as 63-year-old Marilyn Freebold, 27-year-old Robert James Freebold, and 20-year old Malachi Andrew Maloney.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 center received an abandoned call Friday evening from a cellphone. It said dispatchers could hear labored breathing and possibly a faint call for help.

Deputies said upon arrival to the home in Elberta they found Robert Michael Freebold shot in the doorway of the home. The rest of the family members were found inside along with weapons.

ABC12 has learned the family once lived in the Owosso area. Marilyn Freebold was a class of 1975 Owosso High School graduate.

A number of people who knew Marilyn Freebold and the family, but all of them declined to be interviewed. Friends, acquaintances and former classmates remember Marilyn as a fun, kind, caring and loving person.

Another person we spoke with didn’t know the family well, but wanted to do something good for family members who are grieving at this time.

Two meal trains have been set up along with a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses.

More information can be found here:

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/54286z

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/g47wvl

https://www.gofundme.com/f/freebold-family-emergency-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

At this point, the sheriff’s department is not looking for any suspects and have not released any information regarding a motive. Detectives are still interviewing family members and collecting and analyzing evidence.

