Ground broken for Detroit development to assist LGBTQ youth

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
DETROIT (AP) - Ground has been broken on a development that will provide housing, a health clinic and community space for LGBTQ youth in Detroit.

The city’s Housing & Revitalization Department says the $15 million, 43-unit, 44,000-square-foot mixed-use project also will tackle issues that can lead to homelessness.

The Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center will be a few miles north of downtown and feature 32 studio and 11 one-bedroom apartments.

Thirty-four units will be supported by vouchers that will cover most, if not all, of the residents’ housing expenses. Eight other units will be offered at low cost for residents earning no more than 30% of the area median income.

