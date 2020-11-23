JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

The snow that was on the ground early Monday morning melted away for the most part during our Monday afternoon. With the help of some sunshine, high temperatures cruised through the 40s. With a good bit of starlight, along with light & variable wind conditions overnight, low temperatures early Tuesday morning will surround the 20-degree mark. Our “normal” low is 29.

Our Tuesday will begin with some sunshine, but end with wet snow moving in from the west. Before the snow moves in, temperatures will top-out in the upper 30s. The snow will move into the area late in the afternoon, and continue on through the evening. Ultimately, Tuesday night the snow will mix with, and then change over to, rain. Before the changeover occurs, there will be an accumulation to the tune 2 or 3 inches in the northwestern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Lesser amounts are expected for the Great Lakes Bay Region and points south.

Whatever snow does accumulate will be gone by Wednesday night. The combination of rain and temperatures above freezing, will melt it all away. That is going to leave us with a drab setting for Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, and even Friday. Lots of clouds are a good bet with a few pockets of drizzle a possibility for the holiday. Even though we aren’t likely to see much in the way of sunshine, temperatures will run a bit above the average. For some of us, highest readings for Thursday could sneak just past the 50-degree mark. - JR