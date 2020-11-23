Advertisement

Michigan Board of Canvassers meeting to certify Biden’s 154,000-vote win

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.(WRDW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Board of Canvassers is meeting in Lansing on Monday to certify results of the Nov. 3 general election, including Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by 154,000 votes based on unofficial totals reported by all 83 counties in Michigan. Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris would win Michigan’s 16 electoral votes if the vote is certified.

Democrat U.S. Sen. Gary Peters also beat Republican challenger John James by more than 86,000 votes based on unofficial totals.

More than 5.5 million ballots were cast in the Nov. 3 election.

The Board of Canvassers certification process typically happens without much fanfare or controversy.

Trump and James asked the Board of Canvassers to delay finalizing the results for two weeks so they can continue investigating claims of voter fraud. They also want to await a vote audit from Wayne County.

Jonathan Brater, the elections director for the Michigan Department of State, said issues reported after the elections boil down to basic human errors that are common during most elections around the state. However, he said the Bureau of Elections has no evidence of widespread voting fraud.

Christopher Thomas, a former state elections director, said the Board of Canvassers lacks the authority to investigate fraud allegations by itself before certifying election results. He said the board exists only to approve the results reported by county clerks and officially declare winners.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said each of the 83 county canvassing boards in Michigan are in charge of counting ballots and reporting totals. The state Board of Canvassers is required to certify the results reported by the counties and has no authority to question county results, she said.

However, Byrum pointed out that auditing and recounting votes statewide cannot begin until the results are certified under Michigan law.

