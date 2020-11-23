Michigan reports fewer new COVID-19 cases Sunday and Monday than last week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus illnesses reported for Sunday and Monday in Michigan declined from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,511 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses combined for Sunday and Monday. The total for those two days last week reached 12,763, which is more than 1,200 higher than this week.

The new cases reported Monday increase the statewide total to 314,216.

The two-day total averages to 5,755 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday, which are the lowest daily increases in two weeks. However, the seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a record of 7,091 on Monday.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported a record of 307 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday. Genesee County passed another milestone over the weekend with more than 11,000 confirmed coronavirus illnesses, which is the fifth most of Michigan’s 83 counties.

State health officials reported 65 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total to 8,543. Michigan has seen 494 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 70 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached over 152,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers the 152,267 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

That is an increase of more than 13,400 recoveries statewide over the past week. Currently, Michigan has more than 153,000 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 36,000 over last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached a record of nearly 90,000 tests completed on Friday before falling back to more than 51,000 on Saturday and nearly 48,000 on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Monday to 4,021, which is 463 higher than a week ago and 149 higher than Friday. Of those, 3,623 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 142 higher than Friday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Monday. Michigan hospitals are treating 872 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 455 of them are on ventilators. Since Friday, there are 37 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 52 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 11,371 cases and 369 deaths, which is an increase of 813 cases and nine deaths.

Saginaw, 7,295 cases, 210 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 466 cases and 21 deaths.

Arenac, 313 cases, 11 deaths and 68 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases and two deaths.

Bay, 3,701 cases, 83 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 346 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 580 cases, 22 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Gladwin, 578 cases, eight deaths and 139 recoveries, which is an increase of 48 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 1,258 cases and 28 deaths, which is an decrease of 231 cases and an increase of three deaths.

Huron, 513 cases, 13 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 48 cases and one death.

Iosco, 550 cases, 17 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Isabella, 1,965 cases, 18 deaths and 808 recoveries, which is an increase of 133 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 1,804 cases, 47 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 181 cases and one death.

Midland, 2,297 cases, 22 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 143 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 381 cases, 11 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 92 cases, three deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Roscommon, 443 cases, seven deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 49 cases.

Sanilac, 594 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 86 cases.

Shiawassee, 1,638 cases, 38 deaths and 784 recoveries, which is an increase of 119 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 1,371 cases, 48 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 97 cases and four deaths.

