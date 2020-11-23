Advertisement

Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired through it, hitting him in the head.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy from Philadelphia, who was killed at his home when a gunman shot through the front door.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door early Sunday when the gunman fired, hitting him in the head. Investigators doubt the boy was the intended target.

The 12-year-old was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.

“All we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door. One shot was fired. We do have, on the porch of the location, one 9mm shell casing, and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Investigators do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot the boy.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Crime scene tape
Shooting in Northern Michigan leaves mother and two sons dead
Flint Police responded to the area for a baby in distress. The Chief says the 2-month-old died...
2-month-old baby dead; police say mother beat him, got food at drive-through
Kisha Person
Flint mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge
Michigan begins monitoring wastewater for evidence of COVID-19

Latest News

Flint shooting claims life of 25-year-old man
25-year-old Flint man shot and killed at large party
City offers Flint residents informational session on water lawsuit settlement
A volunteer works with a client during a Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Pinconning Sunday
Mid-Michigan charities battle greater Thanksgiving need, challenges during pandemic
Volunteers with Moments Charity package Thanksgiving Meals during a giveaway event Sunday...
Mid-Michigan charities battle greater Thanksgiving need, challenges during pandemic