Advertisement

Quiet Monday, Snowy Tuesday

Light Accumulations North.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the north will help to break up some of those clouds throughout the later-day hours, and we’ll then stay mainly clear overnight before the next two systems move in tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with a WNW wind at 10-20mph keeping it feeling a tad cooler. We’ll begin the day with cloudy skies and scattered light snow showers, but see more sun for the afternoon.

Winds turn lighter this evening, becoming light and variable overnight. With mainly clear skies, temps will fall to near 20 degrees.

Tomorrow we look to stay in the 30s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. We’ll start dry before seeing snow move in during the afternoon. As temps rise, we’ll transition to a wintry mix and then rain overnight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a rainy, but milder, day before we dry out for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shooting in Northern Michigan leaves mother and two sons dead
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Flint Police responded to the area for a baby in distress. The Chief says the 2-month-old died...
2-month-old baby dead; police say mother beat him, got food at drive-through
Kisha Person
Flint mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge
Michigan begins monitoring wastewater for evidence of COVID-19

Latest News

Quiet Monday, Snowy Tuesday
Quiet Monday, Snowy Tuesday
WJRT November 23rd, 2020 Morning Weather
A little sun this afternoon
WJRT November 23rd, 2020 Morning Weather
WJRT November 23rd, 2020 Morning Weather
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast