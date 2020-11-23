Advertisement

Reward offered for information on Alpena gun store break-in

49 guns were stolen from Full Bore Firearms early Saturday
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - Federal authorities and shooting sports enthusiasts are offering a reward for information leading to the suspects who stole 49 guns from an Alpena store early Saturday.

Around 4 a.m., at least two suspects broke into Full Bore Firearms at 1109 Crittenden Ct. after throwing a brick through the store’s front glass window. Both of the suspects were wearing Halloween masks to conceal their identities.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov or leave a tip on the ATF website.

