Saginaw County sets COVID-19 record as Michigan passes major milestone

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department reported a record number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The county reported 307 new cases of the illness Monday, which breaks the previous record of 305 new cases set on Nov. 15. The new record also pushed Saginaw County passed a milestone with more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The health department reported 224 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday and 159 confirmed cases Sunday. With Monday’s increase, the county has a total of 7,295 confirmed cases of the illness.

Saginaw County also reported 21 more deaths attributed to coronavirus over the weekend, which increase the county’s total from 189 on Friday to 210 on Monday.

Michigan also passed a major COVID-19 milestone over the weekend with 300,000 confirmed cases statewide.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,528 new cases of the illness on Saturday, which increased the state’s total to 302,705. State health officials also reported 101 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Saturday for a total of 8,478.

Genesee County reported its third highest daily COVID-19 increase on Friday with 363 newly confirmed cases. That statistic decreased to 249 new cases on Saturday and 256 new cases on Sunday. The county now has 11,371 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses, which is fifth highest of Michigan’s 83 counties.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.