Advertisement

Whitmer, state officials applaud decision to certify Michigan election results

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front).
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front).(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican and Democrat elected officials applauded the Michigan Board of Canvassers’ decision on Monday to certify the state’s Nov. 3 election results.

The four-member board voted 3-0 on Monday afternoon to officially acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the presidential race and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters’ win in his race for a second term.

Norman Shinkle, a Republican member on the Board of Canvassers, abstained for the vote on Monday and cited concerns with election figures from Wayne County. The certification means election officials can begin audits and recounts of results if requested.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson already announced last week that audits of election results will take place, including in heavily Democratic Wayne County, to affirm the integrity of the state’s election system.

“Today’s vote of the State Board of Canvassers to certify Michigan’s November election confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Benson said.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan based on the certified results. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michiganders need to put the election behind them and move forward on battling COVID-19 instead.

Republican Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the State House and Senate oversight committees plan to continue looking into the Nov. 3 election for an evidence of fraud in addition to the Secretary of State’s audit process.

“I am also glad the conspiracy theories pushed by far too many Democrats and some talking heads in the media for attention and personal or political gain have finally been put to rest,” Chatfield said. “As we have been saying consistently for weeks, the Legislature will uphold the law and respect this result as it works to improve the process for next time.”

Biden wins Michigan’s 16 electoral votes and will be sworn in as America’s 46th president on Jan. 20. Peters will begin his second six-year term in the Senate on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shooting in Northern Michigan leaves mother and two sons dead
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Flint Police responded to the area for a baby in distress. The Chief says the 2-month-old died...
2-month-old baby dead; police say mother beat him, got food at drive-through
Kisha Person
Flint mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge
Michigan begins monitoring wastewater for evidence of COVID-19

Latest News

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4,...
Michigan Board of Canvassers certify Biden’s 154,000-vote win
Flint pastor Al Harris speaks during an event Friday morning that criticized a meeting between...
Flint and Genesee County leaders raise concerns about Michigan election results
State Senator Mike Shirkey and State Representative Lee Chatfield
Michigan legislative leaders: No attempt to change election results after White House meeting
State Senator Mike Shirkey and State Representative Lee Chatfield
Michigan’s top two Republicans in Washington for visit with President Trump