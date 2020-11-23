Whitmer, state officials applaud decision to certify Michigan election results

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican and Democrat elected officials applauded the Michigan Board of Canvassers’ decision on Monday to certify the state’s Nov. 3 election results.

The four-member board voted 3-0 on Monday afternoon to officially acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the presidential race and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters’ win in his race for a second term.

Norman Shinkle, a Republican member on the Board of Canvassers, abstained for the vote on Monday and cited concerns with election figures from Wayne County. The certification means election officials can begin audits and recounts of results if requested.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson already announced last week that audits of election results will take place, including in heavily Democratic Wayne County, to affirm the integrity of the state’s election system.

“Today’s vote of the State Board of Canvassers to certify Michigan’s November election confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Benson said.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan based on the certified results. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michiganders need to put the election behind them and move forward on battling COVID-19 instead.

Republican Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the State House and Senate oversight committees plan to continue looking into the Nov. 3 election for an evidence of fraud in addition to the Secretary of State’s audit process.

“I am also glad the conspiracy theories pushed by far too many Democrats and some talking heads in the media for attention and personal or political gain have finally been put to rest,” Chatfield said. “As we have been saying consistently for weeks, the Legislature will uphold the law and respect this result as it works to improve the process for next time.”

Biden wins Michigan’s 16 electoral votes and will be sworn in as America’s 46th president on Jan. 20. Peters will begin his second six-year term in the Senate on Jan. 1.

