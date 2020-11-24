Advertisement

2 who survived Michigan freeway crash killed by 3rd vehicle

Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash graphic.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - (11/24/20) - State police say two people who survived a collision between two cars along a Detroit freeway were struck and killed by a third vehicle after they left their car.

Michigan State Police say both people died instantly Sunday night when a vehicle struck them and their car after they exited it and were standing by it on the Lodge Freeway, where it was blocking the left southbound lane.

Their car had just collided with another car that ended up along the freeway’s right shoulder.

State police are investigating and say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

