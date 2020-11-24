Advertisement

48-year-old woman dies after being thrown from off-road vehicle

Police say her husband made an evasive turn to avoid going in a ditch, causing the ATV to roll over
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old woman died after she was thrown from an off-road vehicle in a rural area of Saginaw County on Monday evening.

Colleen Kelbey was a passenger on the side-by-side ATV driving through a private field in the 11800 block of Gasper Road in Albee Township. Her 47-year-old husband was driving and a 6-year-old boy was riding with them, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelbey’s husband made an evasive turn to avoid going in a ditch, lost control of the ATV and it rolled over, police say. Kelbey was thrown off the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries.

Emergency crews pronounced Kelbey dead the scene. Her husband and the 6-year-old boy were not injured.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 18 Mid-Michigan schools
Crime scene tape
Shooting in Northern Michigan leaves mother and two sons dead
Saginaw County's daily COVID-19 illness totals as of Nov. 23.
Saginaw County sets COVID-19 record as Michigan passes major milestone
Flint shooting claims life of 25-year-old man
25-year-old Flint man shot and killed at large party
Kisha Person
Flint mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge

Latest News

Michigan State Police crime scene technicians
Two injured after separate shootings in Saginaw
Small fire leads to evacuation at Flint Engine South plant
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Michigan attorney general investigating threats against election canvassers
Snow turns to rain Tuesday into Wednesday