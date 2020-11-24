48-year-old woman dies after being thrown from off-road vehicle

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old woman died after she was thrown from an off-road vehicle in a rural area of Saginaw County on Monday evening.

Colleen Kelbey was a passenger on the side-by-side ATV driving through a private field in the 11800 block of Gasper Road in Albee Township. Her 47-year-old husband was driving and a 6-year-old boy was riding with them, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelbey’s husband made an evasive turn to avoid going in a ditch, lost control of the ATV and it rolled over, police say. Kelbey was thrown off the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries.

Emergency crews pronounced Kelbey dead the scene. Her husband and the 6-year-old boy were not injured.

