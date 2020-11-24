Advertisement

Deputies: Elderly man killed in Saginaw County house fire

An elderly man died after this house near Oakley in Saginaw County caught fire.
An elderly man died after this house near Oakley in Saginaw County caught fire.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/24/20) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly man was killed in a house fire.

They said it happened on Tuesday just before 5:45 a.m.

Deputies said 72-year-old Lewis Patterson was in his house on Bockee Street in the Village of Oakley when it caught fire. They said firefighters were able to pull him out of the home but he died at the scene.

According to investigators, Patterson lived alone and was the only person in the house at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

