Former Flint insurance agent sent to prison on embezzlement charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman was sent to prison and ordered to pay more than $90,000 in restitution for selling fake insurance certificates to 34 people.

A Genesee County judge sentenced 53-year-old Angella Swain to spend 20 months to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, 11 counts of embezzlement and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Swain will begin serving her prison sentence in January. She also was ordered to pay back more than $90,000 in restitution to the 34 victims and paid $12,000 at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

“Embezzlement is a crime my office takes very seriously and we will aggressively pursue justice by enforcing the laws that serve to protect our residents and consumers from fraudulent, predatory actions such as these,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Swain was charged in 2018 with selling the fake insurance certificates from 2011 to 2016. Investigators say she took payment from the victims, kept the money for herself and provide fake paperwork leading victims to believe they were properly insured.

The victims did not know their insurance policies were not legitimate until they attempted to submit claims.

Swain was licensed to sell insurance in Michigan from 2002 to 2013, when the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services suspended and later revoked her license for failing to remit premium payments to insurers.

The same year, she went to work with her ex-husband Cornell Jones and together they operated Select Insurance Services. Swain was selling insurance policies through that business without a license from 2014 to 2016.

“Ms. Swain’s sentence makes it clear that there is no tolerance for fraud in the Michigan insurance industry, and it should serve as a warning to those who seek to exploit Michiganders,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.