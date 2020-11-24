Getting messy this afternoon

We have two systems moving in, so if you see any sunshine this morning, enjoy it while it lasts. Two low pressure systems moving into the region will cause cloud cover to increase this morning before snow, mix, and rain arrive this afternoon. Showers will be in the forecast through tomorrow before we then dry out for Thanksgiving.

Today’s temps will hit the mid and upper 30s in the early afternoon, then briefly drop back to the low and mid 30s for dinnertime before rising to end the day, overnight, and through the day tomorrow. By Wednesday morning we’ll be near 40, the see highs in the mid and upper 40s near midnight Wednesday night.

Because of these swings, precipitation will start as mix and snow before changing over to all rain tonight. We’ll get a break from the rain for the earlier part of the day tomorrow before showers return later in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Snowfall totals further south and east will be lighter, closer to ½-2″, while further north and inland could see 2-4″. A light ice glaze is possible as the snow changes over to rain, so make sure to take it slow on the roads this afternoon and evening.

Winds today will be out of the SE to the S today through tomorrow at 5-15mph.

Thanksgiving and Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50!

