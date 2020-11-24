Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping woman in Saginaw, leading police on chase

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested an accused kidnapper on Monday after two police chases through the Saginaw area.

Two Saginaw police officers were sitting in the 2400 block of Davenport Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and a woman screamed, “Help me, I need help.” The woman was sitting in the back seat and opened the door to yell for the officers.

Both officers took off after the vehicle to attempt a traffic stop near Davenport Avenue and Bay Road, but the driver sped off. Saginaw police say the driver led officers on a chase north on Bay Road into Bay County and back south on I-75.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle on I-75. However, another Saginaw police officer located the vehicle driving south on I-675 and attempted another traffic stop.

The driver got off I-675 at Hill Street and continued fleeing from police down several side streets. The chase ended when the driver stopped in the dead end of Westervelt Road in Zilwaukee and then ran away on foot.

Police arrested the 28-year-old driver, who was not identified on Tuesday, after a short foot pursuit.

The 25-year-old woman who screamed for help in the vehicle was found safe and unharmed after the chase. Investigators determined she was the victim in a domestic violence situation and she told police the man was holding her against her will.

The couple is not married, but Saginaw police say they have two children today.

Reports on the incident were forwarded to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide on charges from the incident.

