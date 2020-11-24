Michigan reports 6,400+ new COVID-19 cases and six-month high for deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday brought positive and negative results in Michigan’s fight against COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the lowest single-day increase of new coronavirus illnesses in a week but the highest increase in deaths in more than six months.

Michigan reported 6,290 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 320,506. That is the lowest daily increase since Nov. 18.

However, state health officials reported 145 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 8,688. That is the highest daily increase in deaths since May 2.

Just over one-third of the deaths reported Tuesday -- or 51 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its lowest daily COVID-19 increase in over two weeks with 123 illnesses on Monday. The 83 new cases reported on Nov. 8 is the only day with fewer than 100 new COVID-19 illnesses in Genesee County during the month of November.

After setting a record with 307 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Saginaw County Health Department reported a steep decline to 176 new coronavirus illnesses on Tuesday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded to more than 70,000 tests completed on Monday after falling back to more than 51,000 on Saturday and nearly 48,000 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped slightly on Monday to 12.89%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased slightly on Tuesday to 4,052, which is 31 higher than Monday. Of those, 3,709 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 86 higher than Monday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 865 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 445 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are seven fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 10 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 11,676 cases and 374 deaths, which is an increase of 305 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 7,468 cases, 211 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 173 cases and one death.

Arenac, 325 cases, 11 deaths and 68 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Bay, 3,787 cases, 83 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 86 cases.

Clare, 591 cases, 23 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 598 cases, eight deaths and 139 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Gratiot, 1,308 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and one death.

Huron, 547 cases, 13 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Iosco, 587 cases, 18 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases and one death.

Isabella, 1,997 cases, 19 deaths and 808 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 1,833 cases, 48 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Midland, 2,360 cases, 24 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 63 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 398 cases, 11 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Oscoda, 112 cases, three deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Roscommon, 457 cases, nine deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 608 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Shiawassee, 1,682 cases, 39 deaths and 784 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 1,398 cases, 50 deaths and 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and two deaths.

