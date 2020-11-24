Mt. Pleasant soup kitchen continues to serve record numbers of people as holidays approach

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella Community Soup Kitchen in Mount Pleasant has seen record turnout at its meal distributions and as Thanksgiving draws near, staff there say they are ready to continue to support the community.

In April, ABC12 did a story at the soup kitchen when there was a record turnout for one of its meal distributions and now seven months later, the need is even larger.

“Prior to COVID, we were serving about 90 to 100 meals a day and currently with Friday being our highest number at 350, we’re averaging 250-300 meals per day so we’ve seen a huge jump,” said Sarah Adkins, executive director of the soup kitchen.

Even as more and more people struggle to put food on the table, the soup kitchen is still providing the necessary support that many families need. It hasn’t gone without its challenges though. Adkins said that new expenses have made it a little more difficult but they have continued to feed anyone in need.

“Our organization is supported by an amazing community and group of people and we’ve been able to pivot our operations so that we are providing takeout to-go meals only in a drive through or walk through manner,” Adkins said.

Adkins said that it is hard to pinpoint why the need has continued to grow throughout the pandemic. She said that in the last few months, they have seen people from all walks of life needing meals and that they see on average 30-35 children each day needing a meal.

“We’ve definitely seen families we’ve never seen before, folks that didn’t know we existed and who have never used our services before so we’re continuing to serve a wide variety of people and we’re happy to do so,” Adkins said.

The soup kitchen is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Wednesday. It will take place form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Mount Pleasant location.

With the holiday season here, Adkins said that through it all, they’ll be there ready to serve no matter how great the need.

“We are so supported and are able to do what we do only because the community, you now, sees what’s going on and has decided to put forth their effort toward reducing food insecurity,” she said.

For more information about services in the community and for how to donate/volunteer with the soup kitchen, visit its website.

Adkins said that on Thanksgiving itself a free Thanksgiving meal will be provided at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.