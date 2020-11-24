Advertisement

Police seize 1,300 hits of heroin, arrest longtime suspected drug dealer

By Ann Pierret
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A longtime suspected drug-dealer off the streets of Flint.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Waverly Trouser this past week and seized more than 1,300 hits of heroin in the process. Sheriff Chris Swanson said the drug seizure could save hundreds of lives around the community.

“When we took him out, the neighborhood cheered,” the Sheriff said.

Any time a paramedic responds to an overdose in Genesee County, they aren’t just working to save the person’s life. They’re also asking the question, why am I having to save your life?

Swanson said authorities want to track down and hold accountable the user’s supplier.

“Because if they gave that person who died a dose, they’ve given hundreds of others,” he said. “We want to cut the head off the snake.”

That’s what led the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office to Trouser. Swanson couldn’t detail the investigative tools police used to identify the 42-year-old; but he said, the GHOST team is tasked with investigating the user’s drug source with every overdose.

“That is a large process -- it’s a complicated one,” he said. “But it transitions into a drug investigation, which is where we find it leads us to those suppliers and beyond.”

When the team arrived to Trouser’s Flint home to arrest him last week, lead investigator Angus said the neighborhood was thrilled.

“Not only do they have their children in the neighborhood and the environment that someone is selling here when brings to that home, which affects the entire area, if you have children - they’re living in fear,” he said. “You never know who’s gonna come back for retaliation or to rob.”

Police seized the heroin and several unlicensed firearms from Trouser.

“I know just by stats of those 1,300 -- somebody would have overdosed. And that’s why I credit the team members that they save lives, lives that they will never know,” Swanson said.

Since January, paramedics in Genesee County have responded to more than 1,000 overdoses and more than 147 have resulted in death.

