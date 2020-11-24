Saginaw city leaders looking for answers for gun violence surge

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -Saginaw leaders -- now looking for a way to address this surge in violence.

“I’ve got a son and I would never want anybody to come come to my door and tell me, your son has just been killed. I think that’s the most devastating thing that can happen to a parent. You leave home, I expect you to come back and you don’t come back,” said Saginaw Mayor, Brenda Moore.

But that is the sad reality for 22 families in the city of Saginaw this year. As the city grapples with escalating gun violence.

Saginaw mayor Brenda Moore says she is deeply troubled by what is currently taking place.

“I was born and raised in Saginaw, but I look at it is we are going backwards.,” Moore said.

There have 22 homicides this year, the most since 2013 when the city finished out the year with 29.

And Monday night- just few hours after City Council discussed ways to end the gun violence-- two more shootings took place within minutes of each other.

The first happened just before 10 in the area of 15th and Hartsuff.

A 36-year-old man walking with a friend told police someone started shooting at them.

He was critically hurt -- suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen and leg.

Minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 300 block of 12th Street.

A 19-year-old told police that she was standing outside a house -- when someone in a black SUV drove by and started shooting.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore says city leaders and police can only do so much-- so she is asking this of the community.

Let’s work together. Let’s work with our law enforcement agencies, and for God’s sake, put the guns down. We might not be able to change everything, but if we can just save one life, just one life, it’s all worth it,” Moore said.

