Shirkey: Lawmakers told Trump they have no role in election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey continued downplaying his recent meeting with President Donald Trump.

He said on Tuesday that Republicans told the president Michigan state law doesn’t give legislators a say in awarding electoral votes.

Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield were among seven Republican lawmakers who met with Trump last week, days before Michigan certified Joe Biden’s victory and closed the door to any longshot, legally suspect bid to not award Michigan’s 16 electoral votes to Biden.

Shirkey told The Associated Press it was a “very innocuous meeting.”

