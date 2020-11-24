Small fire leads to evacuation at Flint Engine South plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A relatively small fire at the General Motors Flint Engine South plant led to employees evacuating late Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported in the engine plant on Van Slyke Road around 11:45 a.m. Security officials at the plant reported employees remained outside as of 12:30 p.m.

The Flint Fire Department was on the scene investigating what caused the fire and extinguishing any hot spots.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.