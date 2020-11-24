Advertisement

Snow turns to rain Tuesday into Wednesday

Light snow accumulations will melt away quickly
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two low pressure systems moving into Mid-Michigan will cause cloud cover to thicken up before snow, mix, and rain arrive Tuesday afternoon.

Showers will be in the forecast through Wednesday before the region then dries out for Thanksgiving.

Tuesday’s temps will hit the mid and upper 30s in the early afternoon, then briefly drop back to the low and mid 30s for dinnertime before rising to end the day, overnight, and through the day Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, Mid-Michigan will be near 40, then see highs in the mid and upper 40s near midnight Wednesday night.

Because of these swings, precipitation will start as mix and snow before changing over to all rain Tuesday night. The area will get a break from the rain for the earlier part of the day Wednesday before showers return later in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Snowfall totals further south and east will be lighter, closer to a half inch, while further north and inland could see 2 to 4 inches. A light ice glaze is possible as the snow changes over to rain, so make sure to take it slow on the roads this afternoon and evening.

Winds today will be out of the southeast to the south on Tuesday through Wednesday at 5 to 15 mph.

