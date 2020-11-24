Two injured after separate shootings in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The recent uptick in violence around Saginaw continued Monday evening with two more shootings, one of which left a man in critical condition.

Around 9:55 p.m., a 36-year-old man was walking with another man in the area of 15th and Hartsuff streets when someone in a small gray car began shooting at them. The 36-year-old received gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg, Michigan State Police say.

An ambulance rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday. The other man walking with the 36-year-old was not injured.

Minutes later around 10 p.m., another shooting was reported in the 300 block of 12th Street. A 19-year-old woman was transported from that scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The victim told police she was standing outside of the residence on 12th Street when someone in a black SUV drove by and began shooting.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

Saginaw police have reported 22 homicides so far in 2020, which is more than double the total of nine homicides reported in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.