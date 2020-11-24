Valley Area Agency on Aging asking people to remember aging neighbors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This holiday season will be difficult for many, as COVID-19 has people social distancing and canceling traditional gatherings.

The Valley Area Agency on Aging is hoping people remember those who may be spending the season alone. The holidays can be difficult for the aging population in a normal year, but they will be more difficult than ever this year.

“Social isolation is huge period but especially around the holiday time,” said Yaushica Aubert CEO of the Valley Area Agency on Aging.

She said there are ways to make sure loved ones feel less alone even if they can’t be present at gatherings.

“Even just having loved ones coming over and knocking on the door and speaking through the screen. Call someone on the phone and having those kinds of conversations can lift someone’s spirits,” Aubert said.

The agency also is encouraging people worried about spending the season alone to reach out for support. The CHAAT program can connect them with someone going through a similar situation.

“CHAAT stands for Chatting Helps Aging Adults Thrive. It’s just a volunteer program where you talk to someone for 15 minutes and it’s a great way for seniors to connect with other seniors during this holiday season,” Aubert said.

She said senior citizens can make a new friend, who can empathize with what they are going through.

Many organizations that offer large sit-down Thanksgiving meals are transitioning to boxed meals this year. The Valley Area Agency on Aging has a list of meal sites on its website.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.