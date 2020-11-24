Woman shares her lessons learned from surviving COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Shane Jackson is a young mother in her 30s energetic, full of life and a real go-getter.

She describes herself as a modern day superhero, always running around like Superwoman.

“I was trying my best to save the world and fixing everyone’s problems and being there for everyone,” she said.

That’s how Jackson saw her life before a trip to the emergency room back in April changed her life. She lost her senses of taste and smell and developed a severe cough. It was at the initial peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

Jackson learned of her coronavirus diagnosis while listening to the overhead public announcement system at the hospital.

“I started to hear them call numbers like room 35 COVID-19 negative, discharge. Room 37 COVID-19 negative, discharge,” she said.

Jackson was in room 40.

“That was my room. I was COVID 19 positive,” she said.

Jackson was a healthy, athletic, a nutrition educator for Michigan State University and knew she was entering into the biggest fight of her life.

“It was a scary moment it was,” she said. “I thought that was the end.”

After 21 days in the hospital, she was finally released.

“And the nurses started singing happy birthday. I was like it is not my birthday,” Jackson said.

While it was not her biological birthday, the nurses and doctors convinced her it was her birthday because she survived coronavirus. She says they told her “you lived through this.”

But, for Jackson, her fight was not over. Three days after being sent home she suffered another setback.

“I couldn’t get any air in and my heart was outside my chest -- the rate of it,” Jackson said.

The young mother didn’t have much fight left in her. She felt like her end was near.

“I called 911 and I told them I said, ‘I’m about to die,’” Jackson said.

Shuntai Hill is a licensed professional counselor. She said life is short, nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow and the coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to take a look at their lives.

“Every now and then we have to,” Hill said.

She believes it is important to look at life, what’s coming up, what’s in the past and do people want to go. For many people, Hill said the pandemic is almost that push that they need.

The encounter with the deadly coronavirus taught Jackson to count her blessings.

“This whole entire experience made me understand the true meaning of blessings,” she said.

Hill said now is the time for people to go after what they are passionate about.

“When people used to say life is short before Jan. 1, 2020, you know it was not a whole lot of meaning behind that. It was just a phrase,” she said. “But now we realize that life is short.”

Jackson’s battle with the coronavirus helped her realize her own worth.

“I mattered,” she said. “I didn’t know how much I mattered until I came out of the hospital and my Facebook page was loaded like it went viral with people from California, Idaho, Washington, and Florida. People had me in all kinds of praying groups.”

She is no longer a self-proclaimed superwoman.

“I have learned that it is okay to delegate now,” Jackson said.

Her priorities also have changed.

“Family over everything,” Jackson said.

But her spirit remains undaunted. Jackson said emphatically, “I am a survivor. I am never defeated.”

Hill said Jackson is not alone and that most people who emerge from this unprecedented life event will be changed in some way -- mostly for the better.

“I talk to a lot of people and we are different somehow. Even though this has been one of the worst things that happened I think it has been the best thing for some people,” Hill said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.