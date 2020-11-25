Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 Nevada children

An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.
An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday.

Ariana Medina, 6, is 3″1′, weighing 36 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and tan complexion. Her brother, Liam, is 3, weighing 45 lb., with a brown Mohawk, brown eyes and tan complexion.

The suspect in the abduction is Angel Medina, 36, 5″9′ and weighing 209 lbs. He was driving a white semi with a Acevedo Trucking logo out of Stockton, Calif.

Anyone seeing the children, suspect or vehicle should call 911 or the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0950.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Former Flint insurance agent sent to prison on embezzlement charges
Deadly crash graphic.
2 who survived Michigan freeway crash killed by 3rd vehicle
Waverly Trouser
Police seize 1,300 hits of heroin, arrest longtime suspected drug dealer
Saginaw County's daily COVID-19 illness totals as of Nov. 23.
Saginaw County sets COVID-19 record as Michigan passes major milestone
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
48-year-old woman dies after being thrown from off-road vehicle