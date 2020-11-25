JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

After a cold, quiet start to our Tuesday, the clouds quickly thickened-up during the late morning. As promised, wet snow made a move into Mid-Michigan during the afternoon. And, as promised, the northwestern parts of the ABC12 viewing area were taking the brunt of the action. For areas northwest of the Great Lake Bay Region, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect into Wednesday morning. Snow totals in a few spots have already exceeded three inches. The trend overnight will be for the snow to mix with, and then change over to, rain as the pattern winds down, and as temperatures slowly rise.

Keep the umbrella handy for Wednesday. Nobody will have to deal with a day-long rain, but the threat of rain will be with us throughout the day. Light south to southeasterly winds will be able to hold readings at above-average levels despite the gray, damp setting. Temperatures will top-out in the middle, to upper 40s.

Dreary skies will be holding for Thanksgiving Day and “Black Friday” too. While there will be quite a bark to the cloud cover, there shouldn’t be too much of a bite. Only a few sprinkles or a bit of fog and drizzle will be possible as we close out the week. High temperatures Thursday will range from the upper 40s, to around 50. Highs Friday will drop back a little farther into the 40s.

We can look forward to a brighter setting for the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday will feature a decent amount of sunshine, the trend for Sunday will be for the clouds to increase during the afternoon as a cold front drops across the state. Behind that front we will see temperatures turn quite a bit colder for the start of the workweek. That colder air moving into the state on brisk northerly winds will also likely stir up scattered snow showers too. - JR