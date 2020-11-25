Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities say a South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 18 Mid-Michigan schools
Saginaw County's daily COVID-19 illness totals as of Nov. 23.
Saginaw County sets COVID-19 record as Michigan passes major milestone
Crime scene tape
Shooting in Northern Michigan leaves mother and two sons dead
Flint shooting claims life of 25-year-old man
25-year-old Flint man shot and killed at large party
Kisha Person
Flint mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge

Latest News

An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
E.G. Nicks Grill and Tavern in Lapeer.
Lapeer restaurant closing dine-in service after state warning
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Saginaw city leaders looking for answers for gun violence surge