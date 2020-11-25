More rain this afternoon

Our first system brought snow, mix, and rain yesterday into early this morning – areas further toward I-69 saw just a trace of snow, while near the bay many saw 1-2″, and further north and inland near Houghton Lake totals were closer to 4″. As this system moves out we’ll see a few stray showers early on, then get a rain break before the next system moves in, bringing back the rain for the afternoon and evening. Showers turn more scattered for the late night before coming to an end, giving way to a cloudy Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will go up through the day with most ending up in the mid 40s for the afternoon and evening. Tonight we don’t drop off much at all – some upper 30s to low 40s – and then we’re back into the mid and upper 40s for tomorrow afternoon! Some could hit 50 degrees further southward.

Our winds today will be out of the S to SE at 5-10mph, turning light overnight. Winds shift to the W tomorrow at 5-10mph.

Friday will be mainly overcast with highs in the mid 40s, then we’ll see more sun Saturday!

