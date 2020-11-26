Advertisement

Michigan leaders encourage residents to support local shops

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State leaders are asking Michigan residents to beat lines and avoid crowds by shopping at local small businesses on Black Friday.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is encouraging shopping, eating and traveling locally through a new “Support Local” campaign in order to make sure small businesses make it through the winter.

One in five jobs in Michigan are in the retail industry, according to the Michigan Retailers Association. It says that in 2017, Michigan residents spent $18.5 billion on out-of-state retailers.

If residents switched one in every 10 out-of-state purchases to local stores, the state would increase by $1.2 billion in economic activity, which could create 10,600 new jobs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Township police say a three-year-old is in critical condition after accidentally...
3-year-old in critical condition after finding gun in Grand Blanc Twp
State police say they not only found several intoxicated and disorderly people, but discovered...
State police respond to fight in Sanilac Co. bar open despite emergency order
Michigan coronavirus
Michigan reports lowest daily COVID-19 increase in three weeks
Michigan coronavirus
MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
Mid-Michigan restaurants fined for keeping dine-in open during shutdown

Latest News

Michigan restaurant leaves franchise over virus restrictions
Police chief talks gun safety after toddler accidentally shot in Grand Blanc Township
The Grand Blanc Township Police chief showing off a gun lock, provided to the Department by...
Police chief talks gun safety after toddler accidentally shot in Grand Blanc Township
ABC12 Digital News Desk Is Live
McLaren Bay Region Hospital
McLaren Bay Region Preparing to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine