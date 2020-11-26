Mundy Township pub finds a way to stay busy on Thanksgiving Eve despite COVID-19 restrictions

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/25/2020) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is usually the busiest night out of the year.

Inside bars and restaurants this time in 2020, it’s empty as COVID-19 restrictions ordered them to close their indoor dining.

”It kind of breaks your heart, you know? But we got to do what we got to do,” Lisa Blondell said. Blondell is the owner and general manager of Blondie’s Food & Spirits in Mundy Township.

Even with the pandemic, Blondell and her team are finding a way to stay busy on Thanksgiving Eve, even without the foot traffic.

“We’re incredibly busy tonight. We offered a take and bake Thanksgiving meal, and the response was overwhelming, far more than we had anticipated,” Blondell said.

Blondell says the Mundy Township restaurant has sold more than 500 of those meals. The most popular is a meal for 2-3 people, a reflection of the current COVID-19 times where most people are quarantining and passing up on large gatherings this year.

“It is a huge night. Probably a bigger night than last year for sales, and people have been very generous with the staff,” Blondell said.

That’s good news for an industry that took a beating early on in the pandemic and is taking one during this three-week shutdown.

Even so, owners like Blondell says people supporting local businesses like hers gives her so much to be thankful for during such a strange year.

“I just feel like the community wants us to stick around.”

I asked what it means to have that support, and Blondell choked up, her eyes filling with tears of joy and appreciation.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s been great,” Blondell said.

