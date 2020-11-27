3-year-old in critical condition after finding gun in Grand Blanc Twp

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township police say a three-year-old is in critical condition after accidentally firing a handgun the child found in a bedroom.

It happened after 4 pm on Thanksgiving at Maplebrook Village Condominiums at the 5400 block of Maplebrook Lane off of East Maple Avenue and 475.

Police say it appears the child found a handgun in a bedroom and it went off. There were no other injuries.

The child is in critical condition at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are still investigating to see why the child was able to have access to the weapon.

