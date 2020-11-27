Advertisement

AOTW - Braylon Silvas

Hornet’s senior quarterback Braylon Silvas has a stacked resume as a three year varsity starter.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Kearsley’s senior quarterback Braylon Silvas has a stacked resume as a three year varsity starter.

Silvas has earned first team all league three times, all region quarterback, all state honorable mention, Flint Offensive Player of the Year, and holds the Flint Metro League record for most touchdowns in a game.

