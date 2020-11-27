Advertisement

Church serves Genesee Co Inmates Thanksgiving

The River Church makes sure they have a taste of home
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A Mid-Michigan church stepped up for another year, giving inmates at the Genesee County Jail a Thanksgiving meal today.

The River Church in Holly has been doing this for the last few years. Forgotten Man Ministries presented an holiday program after the meal. Forgotten Man has chaplains in 33 jails across the state of Michigan.

We had a chance to speak with some of the inmates to see what they enjoyed most about their dinner.

