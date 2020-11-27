Advertisement

Cloudy and seasonable today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST
A weak cold front moving across the state will keep us cloudy through pretty much the entire day – there’s a slim chance for seeing peeks of sun late today before the sun sets shortly after 5pm. High pressure moving in later tonight clears our skies and a system to the north puts us under a warm front, setting us up for a pretty good looking weekend!

Today’s temps won’t move much throughout the day – we’ll see highs near 40 to the mid 40s, relatively seasonable. Winds will shift from the SW to W around 10mph as the front moves through.

Tonight clouds move out and temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 20s. Winds will be lighter, out of the W, at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow and Sunday will feature more sun with highs into the mid and upper 40s! Get out and enjoy it!

We’re watching a possible storm system for early next week – models are still in decent disagreement on how much we’ll be impacted. We’ll keep you updated through the weekend!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

